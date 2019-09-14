The 14th annual Bill Maack Memorial Charity Horse Show is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Bolivar Saddle Club, 2791 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
The event benefits the Bosom Buddies of Halfway, a group that raises money for cancer patients, the Tremain House, House of Hope and Christmas programs in the local area, as well as others in need.
The group will also provide food in the cookshack, featuring its famous “fried taters & onions,” as well as homemade pies.
The show will feature Tennessee walking, English and western classes, performance, pleasure and halter classes, as well as classes for professional trainers, amateurs and youth riders.
This year’s show also features classes for children, including lead-line and stick horse classes.
A drawing will be held for three quilts donated by Trudie Kelly and Florence Brown to benefit Bosom Buddies. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased from any Bosom Buddy, from Sue Graham or at the show.
Bill Maack was a longtime Tennessee walking horse trainer from Polk County who trained and showed horses for over 50 years across the country. The show is held in memory of Maack, as well as Mae Maack and Jennifer Maack-Condren.
For more information, call Graham at 327-2942 or Mike Maack at 660-624-0210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.