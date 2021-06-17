You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Birdies for basketball

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
13A-Golf DSC_8747.jpeg

Jim Davolt celebrates his putt.

 

Thirty-two four-man teams hit the greens at Silo Ridge Country Club on Monday, June 14, for the Darrol Cribbs Memorial Golf Tournament. The event benefited the Bolivar High School boys basketball team.

The winners of the three flights are as follows:

Flight 1

1st place — Routh, Ford, Welch and Glaser

2nd place — Banner, Banner, Wingert and Stancer

3rd place — Daniels, Daniels, Mann and Hensley

4th place — Blain, Cox, Partin and Routh

Flight 2

1st place — Lancaster, Lancaster, Cribbs and Meyer

2nd place — Davolt, Vestal, Krueger and Lemons

3rd place — Cribbs, Meyer, Hale and Miller

4th place — Hively, Roe, Blevins and Depee

Flight 3

1st place — Berry, Berry, Berry and Berry

2nd place — Trantham, Smith, Avery and Robertson

3rd place — Henenberg, Griswold, Medley and Medley

4th place — Bryan, Einsel, Einsel and Bryan

Moments from the Cribbs golf tourney

+26 
+26 
13A-Golf DSC_8755.jpeg
+26 
+26 
13A-Golf DSC_8760.jpeg
+26 
+26 
13A-Golf DSC_8767.jpg
+26 
+26 
13A-Golf DSC_8771.jpeg
+26 
+26 
13A-Golf DSC_8644.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.