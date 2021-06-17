Birdies for basketball

Thirty-two four-man teams hit the greens at Silo Ridge Country Club on Monday, June 14, for the Darrol Cribbs Memorial Golf Tournament. The event benefited the Bolivar High School boys basketball team.
The winners of the three flights are as follows:
Flight 1
1st place — Routh, Ford, Welch and Glaser
2nd place — Banner, Banner, Wingert and Stancer
3rd place — Daniels, Daniels, Mann and Hensley
4th place — Blain, Cox, Partin and Routh
Flight 2
1st place — Lancaster, Lancaster, Cribbs and Meyer
2nd place — Davolt, Vestal, Krueger and Lemons
3rd place — Cribbs, Meyer, Hale and Miller
4th place — Hively, Roe, Blevins and Depee
Flight 3
1st place — Berry, Berry, Berry and Berry
2nd place — Trantham, Smith, Avery and Robertson
3rd place — Henenberg, Griswold, Medley and Medley
4th place — Bryan, Einsel, Einsel and Bryan
