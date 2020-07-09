Editor’s note: This column is solely the publisher’s and does not reflect the views of the BH-FP newsroom.
Black Lives Matter. That should not be a controversial statement but it took a while for me to properly understand what it meant.
I have no idea what it is like to be a black man in America any more than I know what it is like to be a woman in America. Because I have not lived in either set of shoes, I cannot tell you with 100% certainty what either group goes through and that is where a lot of problems begin.
Too many of us try to equate what we think or surmise as certitude, but we will never truly know.
I can look at the America I grew up in and see so much improvement between the races that I begin to think we are closing on a solution. While perfection is unattainable, and we do not have a solution, there has been tremendous progress in the past 50 years.
I am critical of the assertion that there is widespread systemic (or institutional) racism embedded in law enforcement from coast to coast however. While there may be a bad department here or there, to say it is evident in a large number of police and sheriff’s departments just doesn’t seem plausible to me and I have worked with dozens of departments over my 30 years in journalism. I could not imagine this being the case with our local departments. Chief Webb and Sheriff Morrison don’t seem like the kind of leaders that would tolerate such an undercurrent.
I do believe that powerful people on both sides of the divide still stir the pot to their advantage and usually it is the good people in the middle that are hurt by their manipulation. Did anyone notice that dozens of black people die each week in Chicago but since it is mostly black on black crime, you do not see protests on the scale of those held in Minneapolis, Seattle or Atlanta. The mainstream media has little interest in providing wall to wall coverage of multiple fatalities (including children and infants) and dozens of shootings weekly. Why is that? Does it not advance the desired narrative that our nations’ largest problem is white racists cops?
Morgan Freeman (what I hope God looks like when I meet him) once said that if we would stop identifying each other as “white” or “black” that we would truly begin to move past race. Mr. Freeman also pointed out that by celebrating Black History Month we were doing the whole race a disservice. He said “I don’t want a black history month. Black history is American history.” When the interviewer asked how he proposed getting rid of racism, he simply responded “Stop talking about it.”
I think I know what Morgan Freeman means.
It isn’t that we should never mention race again but we need to quit identifying everything thing we do in terms of race. There is still racism in the country but most of us (Americans) have moved on and have no tolerance for bigotry.
Unfortunately, we will never completely irradiate racism for the same reason we will never eradicate crime. As long as humans exist there will be hate and crime and ignorance. Racism has no color and neither does ignorance. It exists in the heart of men of all stripes and means.
Regardless of recent terrible incidents involving the police, I stand with law enforcement and have respect for what they do. I refuse to believe that there is an undercurrent of racism in police departments across the county. The overwhelming majority of them just want to protect and serve without even noticing the pigment or lack of it in someone’s skin.
A police officer doesn’t notice the color of your skin anymore when they are dragging you out of a burning car than when you turn around and point a weapon at them. In that moment they just do their job as best they can in unimaginable circumstances.
That was not the case with the cop who ended George Floyd’s life in Minneapolis. I am not sure if he was a racist, a bully or simply a loathful piece of human debris. To be sure, he is a murderer and should do serious time for killing Mr. Floyd. And what about the officers around him at the time? One was Asian, one black and another white. That tells me that this is less about race and more about ignorance or deficient training or lack of moral character.
There is room to learn from this and improve. There is proposed legislation banning certain choke holds and using less lethal means of subduing suspects. Perhaps training will be enhanced so that better decisions happen in that split second between life and death.
I am proud of our local law enforcement. That was reinforced in the way they responded during our recent protest. Chief Webb spoke of community policing and mutual respect. Now I also realize the protesters were respectful as well but I am sure that had they been unruly or verbally abusive that our officers would have acted professionally.
That is not easy, to have someone spewing hate and venom and keep your composure. I could not do it. I see videos all the time of motorists losing their minds and officers reacting with the patience of Job. And then there are the few officers like the one that killed Georg Floyd that have no place in law enforcement.
I opened with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and I believe that. I also believe that All Lives Matter but I now realize that by trying to mix the two, you inadvertently demean an important point. There are some out there that still believe a black life is somehow less important than a white life. It took me a while to realize that saying Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean that they matter MORE than a white life. It means that we need to acknowledge them equally and reject those that still have hate and prejudice in their hearts.
God created us all as his children. Jesus loves us all and as the song says, “Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight.”
Love one another, speak up for what is right, even if it is not popular and support our honorable law enforcement who are policing the right way.
