Through the service of volunteers, around 140 community members were fed a warm Thanksgiving meal at Open Hearts United Methodist Church on Thursday, Nov. 28.
It’s a community service meal that’s been a church staple on Thanksgiving Day for the past several years.
“We basically do it for anyone who doesn’t have family to spend Thanksgiving with or don’t have a way to have dinner,” Nancy Havice, the meal’s head cook, said. “It’s open to anybody who has the need.”
To get the meal in gear, Havice said she and a core group of volunteers started working early Wednesday morning.
That morning, the group arrived at the church’s kitchen at 8 a.m. and put the turkeys in the oven “as early as possible” to get the meal prepared, Havice said.
“We actually cooked the turkeys on Wednesday, and then we reheat them on Thursday,” she said.
Later Wednesday afternoon, more volunteers arrived to help debone the turkeys and prepare other foods, Havice said.
“They do a lot of the prep work for getting the stuffing ready, and things like that,” she said.
The ingredients and food for the meal were primarily funded by UMC churchgoers, Havice said. A sign-up sheet for different food items was posted at the church, and people were asked to donate what was needed.
“We have had an anonymous donor for the last few years who’s donated all the turkeys,” Havice noted.
This year, the volunteers cooked up five birds, she said.
Also on the menu were three large steam pans of stuffing, five large cans of green beans and two large steam pans of mashed potatoes, as well as gravy, rolls and more.
Havice said she spent her Thanksgiving morning serving others because “the need was there for somebody to step in.”
“I like to serve people,” she said. “It’s kind of a mission, a God thing. I just like taking care of people.”
She said she’ll keep helping out as long as she can.
“We’re always blessed,” she said. “The (fire) department comes and helps us serve the food. They always help with the clean-up. They’re a blessing.”
Bolivar Fire Department Fire Chief Brent Watkins, serving heaps of turkey at the meal, said the department had been volunteering at the event for years as a continuation of their “serve mentality.”
“We’re here, we’re able, and the guys are on duty,” Watkins said. “It’s a way to give back to the community.”
He said the event is also a way for the BCFD crews to connect with the community.
“Sometimes when you get called into emergency situations, there’s no time to interact with the community,” he said. “We’re not stressed, and they’re not stressed, and it’s just a thankful day.”
But, it’s not all work for the firefighters.
Watkins said his fellow crew members down the serving line planned on eating a meal there at UMC, as well as at home with their families later that day.
