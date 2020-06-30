The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Southern Hills Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1220 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
According to a CBCO news release, all blood types are in a critical shortage.
The release said donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow at donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125201.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
For more information, visit cbco.org or call 800-280-5337.
