The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
According to a CBCO news release, type O-negative blood and type AB plasma are at low levels.
Donors during the month of December will receive a free long-sleeved T-shirt, the release said.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
For more information, visit cbco.org or call 800-280-5337.
