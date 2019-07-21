The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has two blood drives planned for the remainder of July in Polk County.
On Monday, July 22, Ozark Country Kitchen, 3601 Mo. 123 in Dunnegan, will host a drive from 4 to 7 p.m.
A third drive is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the David Graber Farm, 514 Rt. V, Humansville.
According to a CBCO news release, types O-negative and A-positive are currently in short supply.
The organization will offer free “Adventure” T-shirts to participants at mobile blood drives this summer.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
For more information, visit cbco.org or call 800-280-5337.
