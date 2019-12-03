Election of new board members and an outline of 2020 plans are on the agenda for the 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, free breakfast meeting of Polk County Community Connections.
The meeting — in the community room at Citizens Memorial Hospital, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar — is open to the public.
Polk County Health Center health educator Carol Bookhout said the meetings help connect those who are working to collectively address needs in Polk County.
The meeting should last 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Attendees are encouraged to bring materials and information about their businesses, schools or organizations to share.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
