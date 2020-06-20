Board swears in new members

The Bolivar R-1 school district issued the oath of office to four members who recently won election Tuesday, June 16.
Jared Taylor and Keri Clayton won seats on the board, while Jeralen Shive and Brandon Van Deren will retain their seats following the Tuesday, June 2, municipal elections, which were delayed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The item was just one of several addressed by the board at its June meeting, which also included unanimous approval of the district’s 2020-21 budget, a discussion on online education and board officers elected.
Board members Paula Hubbert, J.R. Collins, Jesse Sheppeck, Kyle Lancaster, Shive, Van Deren were present, while Bill vanHoornbeek attended via video call.
Online classes discussed
Assistant superintendent T.C. Wall updated the board on the district’s Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program procedures and appeals process.
The district is required by the state to offer online education options for students, ranging from individual classes to an entire curriculum. It uses a third party for the service, though the student still completes standardized tests as a Bolivar student, Wall said.
“At that point we wouldn’t have a lot of interaction with that student, though we are required to administer MAP tests to them,” she said.
And, while the agenda item was meant as a discussion on what procedures the district would follow to accept or deny a student, Clayton pointed out it’s a timely topic, given the pandemic and whether parents would feel safe sending their children back to in-person classes this fall.
“I’ve heard chatter of, ‘even if they start back to school in August, I don’t know if Susie and Billy are going to be able to go,’” she said, referencing a hypothetical scenario. “This could come into play this fall if parents are concerned about sending their kids back to a seated classroom. Are we anticipating a rise in people wanting to do online?”
Superintendent Tony Berry said opinions were mixed.
“Depending on who you talk to, there could be a significant rise,” he said.
Board elections held
Board members also voted in officers, with Lancaster nominating Hubbert to serve again as president, Van Deren nominating Lancaster to serve again as vice president and Shive nominating Van Deren to replace the outgoing vanHoornbeek as treasurer. All nominations received unanimous approval.
