Members of the Polk County salary commission Friday, Nov. 22, cited a 2018 state senate bill, unanimously voting to raise the sheriff’s salary to $56,000 starting in 2021.
The sheriff’s salary still includes about $700 additionally for an annual uniform allowance, county clerk Melinda Robertson said.
“The uniform is on top of that, but it’s not technically part of the salary,” Robertson said.
The salary commission is composed of the county’s elected officials.
Senate Bill 568 “provides that a county salary commission may increase the base salaries of all county office holders, other than the sheriff and full-time prosecutor, by up to $2,000, so long as the increase in pay applies to all such positions.”
The bill also gives the commission the power to raise the base salary for the sheriff by up to $6,000. Prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock’s salary is set by the state.
The salary commission had already voted in 2017 to enact 5% raises for officials who took office in 2019 after being elected or re-elected in 2018, with the raises amounting to about $2,250 for those who made $45,000. The group voted Friday to extend the same raises to those who take office in 2021 after next year’s elections, which include the sheriff’s position.
“This bill offered $6,000 for the sheriff and $2,000 for everybody else,” Presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said. “There was still some room in there to take the sheriff salary up to that $6,000.”
Hancock said the legal interpretation of the statute the salary commission had received concluded that, in approving the 5% raise, the county had met its allowance to offer other officials the statute-approved $2,000.
“Really, you have already hit that $2,000, so that part doesn’t apply,” Hancock said.
Hancock, southern commissioner Rex Austin, assessor Rita Lemmon and sheriff Danny Morrison had voted against the 5% raises in 2017, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Austin cast the lone vote against the 5% raise at Friday’s meeting, according to vote totals confirmed by Robertson.
The motion to raise the sheriff’s salary passed unanimously.
The week before, as the salary commission worked to understand the statute, Morrison had previously told the group he’d had concerns over the sheriff’s salary as compared both to the earnings of his deputies and with other top area law enforcement officials.
The City of Bolivar pays police chief Mark Webb $71,267.82, according to city administrator Tracy Slagle, while 911 dispatch director Sarah Newell makes $62,000, according to previous coverage.
“I’m going to have deputies this year that are going to make more than me or close to me, counting their overtime,” Morrison previously said.
Hancock stressed the raises don’t necessarily apply to the county’s current officials, which make up the salary commission.
“There’s no way this salary commission can give themselves a raise,” he said. “You have to get reelected to that position or somebody new gets elected to that position before the raise takes effect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.