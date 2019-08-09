Bobbie Sue Tindle, 64, of Fair Play passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Bobbie was born Oct. 4, 1954, to William and Geraldine Price Benford in Rockford, Illinois.
When Bobbie was a little girl, the family relocated to a farm in Fair Play. Bobbie would go on to graduate from Fair Play High School and marry Jerry Lee “Bud” Tindle. Together, Bobbie and Bud had one son, Michael.
Bobbie was a diligent worker, and was a great value to both her employers and those she served. Bobbie spent 17 years at Stewart Concrete in Halfway, several years at Town and County Lumber Yard, and six years at George Williams, CPA.
When not working, Bobbie loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also greatly enjoyed tending to her yard, flowers and water fountains.
After a short battle with cancer, Bobbie’s wishes were that her body be donated to cancer research.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Geraldine, as well as her siblings, Charley Benford and Bill Benford.
Bobbie is survived by Bud, as well as her son Michael and her grandchildren Tyler Tindle and Marisa Tindle. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry Benford. Bobbie’s family and co-workers would like to express their deep appreciation for all those who have shown their sympathy during this time. Bobbie was a dear friend, loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
