Mr. Bobby “Bud” Springer, “Grandpa Buddy,” age 85 of Bolivar, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility Bolivar.
He was born Dec. 30, 1934, in Bois D’Arc to Wallace Marvin Springer and Vivian Martisha Julian Springer.
He was united in marriage to Jeanette Mae Steele on Jan. 15, 1956, and to this union three daughters were born.
Bud took part in Share Your Christmas many years. He was involved in Kiwanis, A.L.E.R.T. volunteer fire and Bolivar Masonic Lodge.
Along with his wife, Jeanette, they received the Lucy Wise Girl Scout Award recognizing their many years of service to the Girl Scouts.
He worked for Ford Motor Co. in the Kansas City area and then moved the family to Bolivar and purchased the Dairy Queen by the overpass and ran it until it burned down in 1980.
They also ran the concessions stand at the ball field and had a cotton-candy concession trailer.
Then, they started a ceramic business selling flower pots until they started the Jenibob Flower Shop.
After selling the flower shop, they sold items at craft shows all over the area. Most recently, he liked going to Show-Me Petroleum to work with Tony and help the guys on jobs.
Bud never knew a stranger!
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Jeanette; and a brother-in-law, Gene Bolin.
He is survived by his three daughters, Becky and Tom Wilson, Debra and Charles Tennison, and Mendy and Robin Manes, all of Bolivar; 10 grandchildren; Deadra (Josh), Tony (Amy), Mandy (Wally), Angel (Luke), Meleah (Shane), Deanna, Robie (Tracey), Dianna, Martisha (Justin) and Abby (Roy); 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Bolin of Marshfield; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Pitts Chapel, with Pastor Jim Downing Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery, Willard. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
