Bolivar apartment building damaged in fire

A Bolivar residence in the 300 block of South Pike Avenue suffered damage after it caught fire early Thursday morning, April 2.
Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins said his department was dispatched at 3 a.m. to a report of a fully involved structure fire at the address, which is just north of the city’s public safety center.
Watkins said crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire emitting from the rear of the home — a two-story structure that had been converted into four apartment units.
He said two tenants occupied the home. No one was injured, he said.
The American Red Cross is aiding those affected, he said.
“One of them was in there and woke up and saw the flames,” Watkins said. “They were able to get out.”
Watkins said firefighters from Morrisville and Central Polk County fire protection districts and Halfway Fire Department responded in mutual aid. Nine firefighters were on scene, he said.
“Crews made access to the apartment, and we used an internal and external attack,” he said.
The department also made use of its ladder truck to extinguish the hard-to-reach fire.
“We were limited with access to the back side of the home,” he said. “It also had several unique roof angles.”
Watkins said firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single apartment unit, though other parts of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
The last units left the scene at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, he said.
“The crews did a fabulous job of containing the fire,” Watkins said.
He said the department has ruled the cause of the fire accidental but declined to provide more information.
“That’s all we’ll release at this time,” Watkins said.
Forensic Fire Investigations LLC, a private fire investigation firm, examined the scene Thursday afternoon at the request of the property owner’s insurance company, the firm’s owner and chief fire investigator Jim Stanley told the BH-FP.
