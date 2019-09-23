The Bolivar Area Community Foundation is seeking applications for grants from two funds.
The Human Services-Community Betterment Fund will grant $13,000 with the maximum amount of $1,000 per agency, according to a BACF news release. Agencies may apply every two years.
The Polk County Habitat for Humanity Fund has $4,190 designated for grants for home improvement, construction and weatherization projects for low-income individuals, the release said.
Only 501(c)(3) agencies are eligible to apply. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Sept. 27.
For additional information, contact Lindsey Godfrey at 777-1463 or Kelly Parson at 298-2223.
