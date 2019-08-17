After multiple discussions over recent months, Bolivar’s board of aldermen tackled a tough decision this week, voting unanimously to approve a variance attorneys will present to Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources and Clean Water Commission as part of an October 2016 lawsuit the city filed against the Environmental Protection Agency.
Presented to the board Tuesday, Aug. 13, by attorney Robert Brundage with Newman, Comley and Ruth P.C., the variance details the city’s proposed plans and timelines — as well as subsequent rate increases — to address EPA’s water quality standards and wasteload allocation set for Bolivar’s Town Branch and Piper Creek.
The board’s vote came after discussions in both open and closed sessions Tuesday evening. According to draft minutes from the meeting, the vote to approve the variance was 8-0 with aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Mike Ryan, Justin Ballard, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith approving the motion.
“When we put this together, we just did what we thought seemed reasonable,” Brundage told the board during Tuesday’s meeting. “There’s nothing magical about this document. We’re not telling you what to do, but we are a resource to you.”
The variance, developed by Nebraska-based HDR Engineering, addresses three types of improvements — baseline projects, wet weather projects and nutrient removal projects — to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
According to the variance, baseline improvements to the facility would cost around $2.2 million with operations and maintenance costs of $44,900 each year.
The addition of peak flow storage, which would address wet weather overflow, would have an initial price tag of $6.4 million with $22,400 annually for operations and maintenance.
In addition, chemical nutrient removal improvements would come in around $700,000 with an extra $123,900 each year for operations and maintenance.
These hefty price tags would not come without a cost to Bolivar’s residents and business owners. According to the variance, incremental improvements over 20 years would bring with it incremental increases to sewer rates.
For instance, by 2022, baseline improvements to the wastewater treatment plant would raise the city’s average sewer bill — based on 5,000 gallons processed — to $48 per month.
The construction of the peak flow wet weather storage basin would bring the average monthly bill to $59 by 2028.
In 2034, the variance’s final project, to include nutrient removal, would raise average bills to $62 per month.
The current average sewer bill is $43 per month, Brundage said. He also noted the $62 rate falls below what EPA considers an affordable rate — 2% of Bolivar’s household median income, or $68.
Brundage said the rate schedule will give the city “some breathing room and flexibility in the future” for ongoing issues.
“Every year, Jerry (Hamby, public works director) and his folks have to go out and take care of our whole collection system for the entire city,” Brundage said. “And, over time, things usually don’t get better, they get worse. So we need to take care of those things.”
City Administrator Tracy Slagle said while city staff feels the timeline presented is reasonable, the proposal doesn’t factor in variables that might create hardships for the city and its residents.
“What this doesn’t include that I think we have to think about is if minimum wage goes to $15 per hour, or if gas prices go through the roof, we have regular operating costs that escalate, as well,” she said. “We can’t guarantee this is exactly what the rates are going to be five years from now.”
However, she said the rates themselves are evaluated every five years.
“If there is an increase in our socioeconomic impact, then I think we have the opportunity to talk to DNR about not being able to necessarily do every single project that’s been listed because of variables that might pop up,” Slagle said.
While Water and Sewer Department Supervisor James Bradshaw said he felt a focus on inflow and infiltration would sufficiently address the wastewater system’s problems, Derek Patrick with HDR said the issues are more complex than just fixing sewer lines.
“There’s a lot of ways you can go about it, but this is taking on a more holistic approach than just fixing the main lines,” Patrick said.
Brundage said he will submit the city’s approved variance to DNR by the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.