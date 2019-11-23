The Bolivar High School cheer squad traveled to Lindenwood University to compete at the MCCA state competition Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 16-17.
The cheer team competed in several categories at the state competition, including the timeout class 3 division, as well as the varsity squad in the small coed division.
According to MCCA’s website, the team placed 4th out of 12 teams in the 3A timeout division, and the varsity squad placed 6th out of 14 teams in the small coed division.
Bolivar qualified for the state competition after earning third place at MCCA regionals last month.
