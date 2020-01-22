Bolivar counts

Area leaders want every local resident to know they count, especially when it comes to the upcoming census.
Bolivar’s Planning and Zoning Administrator Sydney Allen shared all things 2020 Census, emphasizing its importance, in the Tuesday, Jan. 14, board of aldermen meeting.
“We really encourage everybody to respond, because it means a lot for our community and a lot for our state and our country,” Allen said.
She said the goal is “to count everyone once, only once and in the right place.”
The numbers speak volumes.
“The data that’s collected this census will be used to allocate over $675 billion every year through 132 different federal programs,” Allen said. “In 2016, over $16 billion was distributed in Missouri alone through approximately 55 federal spending based programs.”
And, a chunk of change disappears from Polk County’s funding for each household that fails to submit census information, Allen said.
“For each potential household that does not submit information to the census, we could potentially be missing out on $4,700 per household per year,” she said. “It’s a very large impact for those who choose not to respond to the census.”
While census responses determine funding for several federal programs — including the National School Lunch Program, Federal Pell Grant program, Community Development Block Grant program, special education grants and highway planning and projects — they’re also used in other ways.
“Obviously, to prepare for emergencies,” Allen said. “We’ve got to know where people are so we can rescue them if they need it, to mitigate through that.”
She said census results also factor into interest rates, voting precincts, school district boundaries and legislative districts.
“In 2010, Missouri’s population, according to the census, shrunk, so we lost a (U.S.) representative,” Allen said. “We went from 9 to 8. It’s important that all of our Missourians are counted so that we are appropriately represented at a national level.”
Allen also said the information is a treasure trove for future genealogical researchers.
“It’s really cool that you can go back and see where people came from and where they were in certain years,” she said.
While residents in Polk County’s four census tracts “didn’t do terribly” at reporting in previous censuses, “they didn’t do great either, as far as our percentage for responding to the census,” Allen said.
In 2000, an average of 76% of the county’s residents responded to the census, while the average dropped to 72% in 2010.
“The national goal is to have a 90% response rate,” she said.
Allen said Missouri ranked 24th out of 50 states for response rate in the 2010 census, “so we were right in the middle as far as getting people to respond.”
However, one new feature should make it easier for folks to provide their information.
“It’s the first time you can respond online,” Allen said. “Everybody will receive census flyers, and they’re going to really push for you to respond online.”
She said households will receive mailed notices beginning March 12.
“Then April 1, 2020, is Census Day,” Allen said. “They are asking April 1 — not April 2 not March 21 — to respond to who is in your home and the other questions that will be on there.”
By May 13, census staff will make door-to-door contact with those who haven’t responded, Allen said.
“Then all the counts, the numbers and everything is due to the White House by Dec. 1,” she said.
Allen said while the census questionnaire goes beyond just who is living at which residence, answers to additional questions provide valuable statistics.
For instance, she said the answer to one question — do you own or rent your home? — gives “information (that) is helpful to create statistics about home ownership and then also gives an insight into the state of the economy.”
“It’s used to set interest rates,” Allen said.
She said information on ages and dates of birth help leaders “to understand the characteristics of each age group.”
“That’s cool data, I think, when that comes out,” she said. “How big is the population of this specific group when comparing it to years past?”
She also said the census will ask if people live or stay somewhere else.
“So that will be important for folks who have kids in college or are in the military,” she said. “They want to know where they are. But they are not counted if they are not sleeping in that house. So if you have a child in college and they live on campus in Florida, they will be counted in that town in Florida, not under your roof.”
Allen said universities — like Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar — work directly with the Census Bureau to find the most efficient ways to count students on each campus.
City Administrator Tracy Slagle said the city will work “the police department, the health department and the food pantry to see if they can get an accurate potential homeless count, as well.”
While some may feel the questions are invasive, Allen said all answers are kept confidential.
“It’s safe,” she said. “It’s OK to respond, and we need people to respond.”
In fact, Allen said census employees take an oath to keep all information confidential, and “they are punishable with fees and jail time if they violate that.”
And while the Census Bureau is asking people to respond online, Allen said they will not collect information through social media, like Facebook or Twitter.
People should only respond to questions on the official census website — census.gov.
“You will never be asked for a social security number or financial information,” Allen said.
She said she has been working hard to prepare for Census Day.
“We spent all of last year verifying addresses,” Allen said. “I added a bunch of addresses they didn’t have on their roster, so that they would know about places or new builds. So I went in and verified nursing homes, apartment complexes and things like that so they had the most accurate information possible.”
Allen said the city and county have also established a “Complete Count” committee, made up of members of the community.
“It’s just a brainstorming group to get together and see how we can reach the public the best way, the most efficient way,” she said.
For more information on the upcoming 2020 census, visit the bureau’s official website at census.gov.
