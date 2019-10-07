The Bolivar City Fire Department recently announced a promotion and pinning ceremony for three members of the department.
According to a BCFD news release, the ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Bolivar City Hall.
The release said firefighter Clay Long will be promoted to full-time status. Long started at Bolivar Fire in August 2018.
Firefighter Caleb Dunaway will be promoted to lieutenant, the release said. Dunaway has been with BCFD full time since November 2017.
Finally, the release said Deputy Chief Brent Watkins will be promoted to chief. Watkins has been with the department since July 1999.
The ceremony will include a formal pinning ceremony for each person followed by a reception to recognize the firefighters’ accomplishments, the release said.
The community is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Watkins at 328-5853.
