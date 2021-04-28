Bolivar home damaged by electrical fire

A Bolivar home sustained damage in a fire Friday morning, April 23.
Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins told the BH-FP the department was toned around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at a home in the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue.
Watkins said firefighters arrived on scene to find an electrical fire in the home’s attic.
The home sustained damage as firefighters worked to access the fire in the attic, he said.
“There was a little bit of ceiling damage,” he said.
No injuries were reported, he said.
The origin of the fire was electrical in nature, he said.
Morrisville Fire Protection District responded to the scene in mutual aid, Watkins said.
