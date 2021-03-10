Bolivar home damaged in fire

A Bolivar home was damaged by fire around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, March 3.
Bolivar City Fire Department Capt. Jeremiah Archer said his department was toned to the scene at 11:03 p.m. to a report of a fire at a house in the 800 block of West Pine Street.
When he arrived, he said the home had smoke coming from its eaves and around its second story.
“We deployed a ¾-inch attack line,” he said. “We found the fire to be in an upstairs living space.”
Archer said making entry to the home presented challenges.
“Once we open the door, it gives it more oxygen, so it flared back up,” he said.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to its room of origin, he said.
It wasn’t clear exactly what started the fire, but Archer said he found that a bed had been pushed up against a plug charger, which may have been the point of origin.
“The occupant said they saw flames coming from a plug and started the bed on fire,” he said. “Once it got the bed, it spread. The ruling was accidental electrical.”
No one was injured, he said.
The incident provides an opportunity to stress some safety to the community, he said.
“It’s important to make sure beds aren’t pushed up against plugs,” he said. “It’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this. The bed can cause what you’ve plugged in to be loose and can start arcing. That can start combustible materials on fire.”
It’s also important to have working smoke detectors, he said.
Archer said Central Polk County and Morrisville fire protection districts responded in mutual aid. Liberty Utilities helped the firefighters by shutting off power to the home, he said.
“We had good support from multiple agencies,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.