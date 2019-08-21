A Bolivar man was arrested early Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, after running from law enforcement with a 10-month-old girl in Collins.
According to Sgt. John Lueckenhoff with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident began when Johnnie Ray Adams, 41, of Bolivar, a female passenger and Adams’ infant daughter stopped in a vehicle at the Pilot Travel Center in Collins on Mo. 13, north of Bolivar, in St. Clair County.
“They had some vehicle problems,” Lueckenhoff said.
Lt. Chris Martin with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified “of suspicious persons” at the gas station.
When law enforcement made contact with Adams and his passenger, Lueckenhoff said they discovered the woman, who “had a medical condition she had received care for,” had felony warrants for her arrest.
“When all this was going on, Adams took off on foot with the baby,” he said. “He headed east into the woods.”
Lueckenhoff said while Adams’ actions were not considered a child abduction or a custody violation, “it was a safety concern for the child.”
“We had a child with some medical conditions, and the dad was out running around with the child,” he said. “Our biggest concern was the safety of the child. We knew the child needed medication.”
MSHP released information about Adams running with the child at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, and a search by deputes, troopers and Missouri Department of Conservation agents had “negative results,” Martin said.
However, at around 4 a.m., “while a deputy was patrolling the area of the earlier search, he heard someone whistle at him,” Martin said.
“The deputy made contact with Adams and his infant daughter,” he said. “Adams was taken into custody without incident.”
Martin said the infant was released to the care of the Department of Family Services.
“The baby was not injured but we did call an ambulance,” Lueckenhoff said. “She was checked out.”
Adams was arrested on multiple felony warrants, Lueckenhoff added.
Martin said Adams had a no bond warrant for his arrest out of Benton County.
While Lueckenhoff said MSHP is not seeking charges at this point, Martin said St. Clair County may “charge him with child endangerment, but he has charges out of other counties that are more egregious.”
The woman was taken into custody in Pettis County, Martin said.
