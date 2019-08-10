Bolivar man charged in knife assault

A Bolivar man faces several felony charges, including armed criminal action, after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife this summer.
According to online court records, Larry Wade Vannostrand, born in 1956, is charged with felony armed criminal action, class E felony third-degree domestic assault, class D felony third-degree assault — special victim and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar police officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of East Summit Avenue on Friday, June 26, for a physical assault.
The victim, who said she was in a romantic relationship with the suspect, told officers Vannostrand “hit her on the face, arms and about her torso.”
She also said the man “took hold of her and violently hit her head against a wall, which caused her to lose consciousness,” the statement said.
The statement said Vannostrand then held a knife to her, “pushed her in the chest with it and threatened her with it.”
The victim told officers she was afraid Vannostrand was going to kill her.
When officers arrived on scene, Vannostrand — who the statement said smelled of intoxicants on his breath and person — demanded law enforcement leave the apartment.
As the victim stepped out of the apartment to talk with law enforcement, Vannostrand slammed the door shut on an officer, striking his left arm, elbow and leg.
Shut inside the apartment, Vannostrand then came to a window, “displayed the knife in a threatening manner,” yelled at officers to leave, told them he would fight them if they came in and said that “he was ready” for them, the statement said.
While law enforcement was able to talk Vannostrand into handing over the knife, the statement said he then reached toward it once it was in an officer’s possession.
The statement said officers then tased Vannostrand twice before he complied with his arrest.
Vannostrand was previously convicted of domestic assault in June 2016 in Virginia, the statement said.
According to court records, a summons for a Wednesday, Sept. 18, court date has been issued.
