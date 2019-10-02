A warrant has been issued for a Bolivar man after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately.
According to online court records, Michael Gene Bolling, 66, is charged with class B felony second-degree child molestation — child less than 12 years old in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said a 7-year-old girl, who was alone in Bolling’s care at his home on North Park Place in Bolivar, said he touched her inappropriately under her shirt while she was sitting on his lap.
She said Bolling also asked to see her “‘boobies’ while she was changing clothes,” the statement said.
Bolling, who was interviewed, “denied all allegations,” the statement said.
After judges with Polk County’s 30th Circuit recused themselves, Judge Gary A. Troxell with the 28th Circuit in Dade County was assigned to the case by Missouri’s Supreme Court, according to court records.
A warrant, carrying a $250,000 bond, has been issued for Bolling’s arrest. As of press time Tuesday, he had not yet been arrested.
If convicted, the felony complaint said Bolling could serve five to 15 years in prison. He would not be eligible for parole until 85% of the sentence was served.
