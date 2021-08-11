Bolivar man dies in crash

A 19-year-old Bolivar man died in a single-car wreck in northern Polk County over the weekend.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Zachary T. Greiner was northbound on Rt. D, a half-mile north of Polk, in a 2005 Mazda 3 at around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, when he “ran off the roadway and struck a tree.”
Greiner was not wearing a seat belt, per the report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Polk County deputy coroner Scott Pursselley at 3:20 a.m., the report stated. He was transported to Pitts Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Greiner’s next of kin has been notified, per the report.
The Mazda was totaled and towed from the scene by B&B Wrecker of Bolivar, the report stated.
The report said this crash was Troop D’s 82nd fatality for the year.
The crash was investigated by Trooper M.J. Owens.
