A Bolivar man, already facing a felony distribution of controlled substance charge, has been hit with charges again after law enforcement recently executed a search warrant at his home.
According to online court records, Kenneth Clayton Cole Jr., 57, is charged with class A felony distribution of controlled substance in a protected location, class D felony possession of controlled substance and class E felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance in Polk County Circuit Court.
Cole also faces similar charges — class A felony distribution of controlled substance in a protected location, class D felony possession of controlled substance, class D felony stealing — $750 or more and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges — filed in February 2019 for another case.
The probable cause statement said Polk County deputies executed a search warrant at Cole’s home in the 1300 block of West Fair Play Street, which sits around 1,000 feet from a private Christian school, on Wednesday, July 3.
Cole and four other people were at the residence at the time.
He told deputies “he has a drug problem and people come to his residence to use drugs, because it is no fun getting high by himself,” the statement said.
During the search of the home, deputies found a black metal box — which contained a baggie with white powder that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a loaded syringe, working digital scales with residue, a plastic baggie containing 11 white pills and around 100 plastic baggies — inside a clothes dryer, the statement said.
In the washing machine, deputies also located a glass bubble with residue, an eyeglass case with two metal spoons with residue, three white pills, two pieces of foil containing residue and three syringes.
Searches throughout the house, including the living room and bedroom, revealed more of the same items, the statement said.
Earlier this year, deputies executed a search warrant at Cole’s home when a suspect in thefts at the B&B Storage Units, just north of Bolivar, said he traded a stolen black powder pistol and a security system to Cole for methamphetamine.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, deputies found similar items in Cole’s home in February, as well.
Cole was served a Polk County grand jury indictment on the previous case on Thursday, March 21. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived formal arraignment in a court appearance in April.
Issued a summons with a Wednesday, Sept. 11, court date for the new charges, Cole is also due in court Monday, Sept. 23, for a setting hearing on his other case.
If convicted of the new class A distribution charge, Cole could spend 10 to 30 years, or life, in prison, the felony complaint said.
