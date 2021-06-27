A Bolivar man was injured in a single-car crash in Hickory County at around 6:40 a.m. Monday, June 21.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Reed L. Fullerton, 18, was northbound on Mo. 83, 1 mile south of Wheatland, in a 2012 Ford F-250 when he “fell asleep, traveled off the roadway and overturned.”
Fullerton, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
The Ford had extensive damage, the report stated, and was towed from the crash site by Buckner’s Towing.
Msgt. B.W. Schafer investigated the crash.
