A Bolivar man was seriously hurt in a head-on collision in Franklin County on Sunday, May 30.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, William V. Girardier, 80, was southbound in a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer on Rt. K at Elk Run Road in Franklin County at around 8:10 a.m. when he failed to yield to an oncoming northbound 2005 Buick Lesabre driven by Everett J. White, 79, of Sullivan.
The report stated the front end of White’s car struck the front end of Giradier’s SUV. Both vehicles came to rest partially off the east side of the roadway.
Both drivers, who were wearing seat belts per the report, suffered serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
The vehicles were towed from the scene by To Vogelsangs Towing, the report stated.
Cpl. R.A. Leclaire investigated the crash.
Single-car crash injures woman
A woman was hurt in a single-car wreck at around 2:25 p.m. Friday, May 28, on Mo. 123 around 1 mile south of Dunnegan.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Willhemina L. Hammons, 84, of Dunnegan was southbound in a 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete bridge rail, a sign and a tree.
Hammons suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated. She was wearing a seat belt, per the report.
The Toyota was totaled and towed from the scene by Nelson’s of Fair Play, the report stated.
Msgt. S.W. Long investigated the wreck.
