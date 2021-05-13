Bolivar man hurt when hit by car

A Bolivar man, who was working as part of a crew with a garbage truck, suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, 19-year-old Seth Bryson was injured when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Springfield Avenue and East Freeman Street at around 7:55 a.m. Friday, May 7.
He was hit by a 2004 Cadillac SRX driven by Randall Thurman, 45, of Bolivar as Thurman passed a garbage truck, the release stated.
“Bryson was part of the crew operating the truck and stepped out from behind as Thurman was passing the vehicle,” the release stated.
Per the release, Bryson suffered serious injuries as a result and was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment.
The crash was investigated by Officer W. Whalen.
