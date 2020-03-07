Bolivar man injured in Greene Co. wreck

A Bolivar man and his passenger suffered moderate injuries when his pickup wrecked along a Greene County highway on Friday, Feb. 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Derek Lee, 29, of Bolivar, and passenger Brittany Anderson, 30, of Springfield were eastbound on Rt. D about 3 miles east of Springfield around 12:30 p.m. Friday, when their 2013 Toyota Tundra left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked 2013 Honda Accord.
Neither were wearing a seat belt, the report stated, and both suffered moderate injuries in the collision and were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Both vehicles were towed by Henry’s Towing.
Trooper R.L. Anderson investigated the wreck. He was assisted by Cpl. J.L. Johnson and trooper G.T. Hackett.
