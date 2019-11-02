A Bolivar man was injured in a wreck on Mo. 13 on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Benjamin J. Lipe, 30, of Pleasant Hope attempted to cross northbound Mo. 13 at the Mo. 215 South Junction in his 2005 Dodge Ram, with a towed trailer, at around 5:20 p.m.
Lipe pulled into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Michael E. West, 57, of Bolivar. The front of West’s Silverado struck Lipe’s trailer, the report said.
The report said West was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for moderate injuries.
Lipe suffered minor injuries and was also wearing a seat belt, the report said.
The Silverado was totaled and towed from the scene by A&J Towing of Bolivar, and the Ram was driven from the scene with minor damage, the report said.
The wreck was investigated by Cpl. W. Long.
