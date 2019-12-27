A Bolivar man was injured in a wreck in Phelps County on Sunday, Dec. 22.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Matthew A. Piper, 31, was driving westbound on Interstate 44 at the 184 mile marker in Rolla at around 5:35 p.m.
The wreck occurred when Piper’s 2007 BMW 3281 began skidding and sliding in the passing lane. His BMW struck the rear of a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Marcia E. Burns, 64, of Doolittle in the driving lane, the report said.
The BMW then overturned and traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the cable barrier and came to a rest on its side. Burns traveled off the right side of the roadway, the report said.
Piper suffered moderate injuries and was transported by a patrol vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla, the report said.
Burns was not reported to have injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The BMW received extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Ron Dishman Towing. The Ford received minor damage and was towed by C&C Towing.
