Bolivar, MCE cap strong years

Polk County’s softball postseason has come to an end.
Both Bolivar and Marion C. Early earned district championships earlier this month before falling in the first round of state sectionals.
The Lady Liberators beat Willard 1-0 to claim the Class 4 District 5 crown on Thursday, Oct. 15, but fell 7-3 to Webb City on Thursday, Oct. 22.
In Class 1 District 3, the Lady Panthers upset Walnut Grove 4-0 on Friday, Oct. 16, but dropped their game against Weaubleau 16-2 last Thursday.
For Bolivar coach Brian Thompson, the loss hurt, especially knowing his team’s potential.
“We truly believed, as a staff and team, that this was our year to get to the final four,” he said. “They are for sure a great group of young women.”
Thompson said the Lady Liberators struggled on both sides of the ball against Webb City.
Offensively, Bolivar was able to generate just three hits, and Thompson said his team had just six quality at-bats.
The Lady Liberators had seven fly ball outs.
Defensively, Bolivar committed five errors which led to three unearned runs.
“When you struggle like that, both at the plate and in the field, it is going to be extremely difficult to beat a good team like Webb City,” he said.
Still, Thompson said, this group of athletes has worked hard to earn every honor it’s received.
“One thing about this group is that they don't give up without a fight,” he said. “They have a tremendous ability to battle through adversity, whether it is internal or external.”
For many longtime members of the team, that success became a tradition. Bolivar’s 2020 district championship is its third consecutive title.
The team’s overall record is 60-21 against what Thompson described as a tough schedule.
Twice, Bolivar has come just one game short of qualifying for the final four.
“Those are some very good numbers and will be hard to top,” he said.
MCE still young
For some members of coach Mike McHolland’s team, last week’s state sectionals game was a first.
MCE fell to Weaubleau 16-2.
“We’ve got a big mix of juniors, sophomores and freshmen in the lineup,” he said. “Weaubleau has got a veteran team that has been in that situation a couple of years and knows those high-pressure games. We came out on the short end.”
Still, McHolland said, MCE has had a successful season. The Lady Panthers ended their year 19-7.
“Overall, we have had a great year,” he said. “It’s hard not to feel some disappointment, but we have nothing to feel disappointed about.”
Taylor Blehm ended the season with a program-leading five home runs and a .456 batting average. Eight Lady Panthers averaged above .300 at the plate.
“Our future looks bright,” McHolland said. “I see us building up and getting even better.”
