Bolivar, MCE softball earn district titles

For Avery McClure, something as simple as hearing her teammates cheer when she nails a home run during practice is everything.
It’s motivation, the junior said, to push harder and strive to do better.
So, in the sixth inning of Bolivar’s Class 4 District 5 championship softball game against Willard on Thursday, Oct. 15, with the score tied 0-0, McClure put that motivation to work.
She stepped up to the plate and nailed another home run.
Bolivar held out to win its third consecutive district title 1-0.
“It means everything,” McClure said. “My teammates, coaches and I have overcome so much adversity this season, so it means the world to be able to deliver in that big moment.”
Bolivar coach Brian Thompson said he knew in his gut, after about the fourth inning, just one run would be all it would take to win the title.
“We had to either put the ball on the ground and force Willard to make a mistake, or we had to hit line drives into the gaps,” he said. “We had to keep the ball out of the air. We were hitting too many fly ball outs. Avery's home run was a no-doubter. That ball was squared up and mashed. It was a line drive home run.”
While McClure delivered the run, he said, a lockdown defensive performance sealed the win.
“Our defense was on top of its game,” he said. “We were able to hold them scoreless by keeping them off the bases. We played really tight defense last night. It was one of our best defensive performances of the year.”
Bolivar senior pitcher and University of Kansas commit Katie Brooks also threw one of her best games of the season Thursday, Thompson said.
“She was able to keep Willard off balance at the plate all night,” he said. “She allowed two baserunners, induced six ground balls, allowed no fly balls and struck out 13.”
It was a display of grittiness Thompson said the Lady Liberators have honed over time and through the course of three district championship runs.
“They fought last night from the first pitch of the game until the last out was made,” he said. “They have done that every year for the past three years.”
McClure said she’s happy she got to step up in that moment and help make good on teammates’ hard work.
“All four of our seniors have really impacted my life, both on the field and off, so helping them get this third title feels like a way to show them my gratitude,” she said.
The team’s grittiness bodes well, Thompson added, as Bolivar heads to the next round of the postseason — a Thursday, Oct. 22, showdown with 25-5 Webb City.
A time for the game hasn’t been set, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.
“I don't see them stopping anytime soon,” Thompson said. “Every year, we have a phrase that we build upon throughout the season. One year, it was ‘together.’ Last year, it was ‘Own it.’ This season, it has been ‘One goal.’ That goal is to make it to the state championship game. They are now two games away from achieving that goal. They will do all that they can to get there.”
MCE wins C1D3
For the second time in three years, Marion C. Early softball is a district champion.
The Lady Panthers upset No. 1 seed Walnut Grove 4-0 to win the Class 1 District 3 title on Friday, Oct. 16.
Walnut Grove owned two regular season wins over MCE leading into the district tournament, but Lady Panthers coach Mike McHolland said he knew this time the timing was right.
“We had injuries earlier in the year, and we had some people out,” he said. “But we peaked at the perfect time, just when we needed to, to take this win.”
The Lady Panthers had a good lineup ready for the game and were able to find a comfortable groove behind freshman pitcher Hailey Presley.
Presley is 16-5 overall from the circle, McHolland said.
“She’s been consistent this year,” he said. “I just felt comfortable with this bunch of girls.”
Presley is the Lady Panthers’ No. 2 batter behind leadoff threat Lauren Taylor.
Taylor owns 45 runs on the year and is currently batting .395, he said.
“If we’re able to get one of those two on base, I have a very good feeling about how things are going,” he said. “They set the tone for this team.”
The lineup stays strong behind those two, too, he said.
Olivia Blehm is MCE’s No. 3 and has five home runs on the year, and Hannah Brisley is a member of the program’s veteran junior class that helped win the 2018 district title.
MCE will look to carry its momentum into a 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, sectionals game against Weaubleau.
