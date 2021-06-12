Bolivar police chief disciplined

Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb was formally disciplined by the city’s board of aldermen following a contested vote in a recent closed session meeting.
The City of Bolivar released approved minutes sharing the vote held during an April 20 Bolivar board of aldermen closed session on May 27.
The BH-FP first requested the minutes April 21.
According to the minutes, the board voted 6-1 to “discipline Chief Webb with one day unpaid suspension, apology to everyone that was present at the March 30th, 2021 staff meeting and appropriate training with written feedback, service provider to be determined by city staff.”
Aldermen Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal, Justin Ballard, Steve Sagaser, Dustin Ross and Steve Skopec voted in favor of the discipline, while alderman Ethel Mae Tennis cast the sole dissenting vote, per the minutes. Alderman Charles Keith was absent.
The circumstances surrounding the disciplinary action remain unclear. It is also unclear if Webb has completed the training required by the board of aldermen.
The BH-FP asked city administrator Tracy Slagle several questions regarding the Tuesday, March 30, staff meeting and Webb’s actions, the nature of the grievance and who filed it, other instances of disciplinary action taken against Webb, as well as the city’s disciplinary process and how Webb’s current discipline fits into the city’s policy.
“I can’t comment on issues of personnel matters,” Slagle said via email.
Webb was officially hired and sworn in as Bolivar’s police chief in July 2013, per previous coverage. His starting salary was set at $65,000 per year.
According to a current roster of BPD employees, provided by the city following a Sunshine Law request filed by the BH-FP, Webb’s annual salary is now $74,830.34.
Webb has been in law enforcement for 40 years, per the City of Bolivar website.
The Bolivar police department currently has 29 sworn officers and civilian staff, including Webb, per the roster.
The BH-FP reached out to Webb on Wednesday.
“Thank you,” he said via email Thursday. “It is the City of Bolivar's policy not to discuss personnel matters.”
