Recently Bolivar High School teacher Tania Driskill and Bolivar Primary School teachers Wendy Rhodes and Melanie Hofstetter received $500 grants from the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation.
Each year, MRTF awards these grants to classroom teachers throughout Missouri, according to a news release.
The release said 98 grants were given out in August.
The 14 regions of MRTA each gave out seven grants, the release added.
Presenting grants to the Bolivar teachers were Walt Cochran, Vice President of Region 6 and Leta Gass, President of the Polk County Retired Teachers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.