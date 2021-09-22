A Bolivar R-1 school bus was involved in a wreck at Mo. 83 and East 420th Road on Monday, Sept. 20.
According to a statement provided by R-1 superintendent Richard Asbill, the bus was hit by a vehicle — around 4:15 p.m., according to Rains and Martin school bus barn president Russell Martin — from the side while stopped at a stop sign.
“No students were on board the bus,” Asbill said, “and the bus driver was not hurt.”
Asbill said it seemed the vehicle was trailing too closely to a truck.
“When the truck slowed down, the vehicle behind it swerved to avoid hitting the truck in the back, and hit our bus,” he said.
Asbill and Martin said there was some damage to the bus, but neither knew how significant.
A crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol was not available as of press time.
