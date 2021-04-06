The Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center will host an open house and ribbon cutting for its newly opened facility from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8. The center is at 1710 W. Broadway St.
The community is invited to tour the facility, watch demonstrations and enter drawings for door prizes.
There will be hot dogs and chips served, and the first 100 kids will receive a gift.
For more information, call 777-1215.
