Two Bolivar residents were hurt in an ATV crash in Benton County at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Thomas A. Bolin, 64, was driving a 2010 Polaris Sportsman ATV northbound on Moon Road, at the intersection of Fairfield Road, in Benton County when he lost control, crossed Fairfield Road and collided with a parked 2006 Ford F-150.
Thomas Bolin suffered minor injuries, but his passenger, Jerry L. Bolin, 67, suffered moderate injuries, per the report.
She was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar by ambulance, the report stated. Thomas Bolin refused treatment at the scene.
Neither one was wearing a helmet, the report stated.
Both the truck and ATV had minor damage, per the report.
Trooper D.A. Paulsen investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.