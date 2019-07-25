The following results are from the Saturday, July 20, races at Historic Bolivar Speedway.
Chargers: Mason Mundy, first place; Marshall Riehkof, second place.
Street Stocks: Justin Blake, first place; Jordan Nesbit, second place.
Mods: Brian Lewis, first place; Rick Sharp, second place; Rod McMullen, third place; Bob Menzie, fourth place.
Pro Lates: Steve Holt, first place; Brennan Willard, second place; Dylan Bates; third place.
