The Saturday, Aug. 3, races at the Historic Bolivar Speedway saw Ronnie Taylor take the feature win in the charger class, claiming $200 in the 25-lap event.
According to a speedway news release, Justin Gantt took second. Marshall Riekhof was third.
Taylor won the heat race, with Riekhof second, Gantt third and Gary Barrows fourth.
Brian Lewis won the modified feature. Richard Lewis took second, while David Jennings took third, according to the release.
The three finished in the same order in the heat race.
The speedway’s next event is Saturday, Aug. 24, with classes for the Big 10’s, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Chargers.
The Fall Color Changer race is Saturday, Sept. 21. A concert with John Anderson is scheduled after the race.
Tickets for that night are $15 a person. For more information, call the track at 403-2789.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.