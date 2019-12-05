Eight Bolivar High School students were funded for trips to 2019 Boys State and Girls State youth events, thanks to help from the local American Legion and Legion Auxiliary.
According to the events’ websites, Boys State and Girls State are annual events sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary that teach Missouri high school students leadership and the workings of government.
According to a news release from the organizations, trips for four boys and four girls were paid by the group through a series of fundraisers. However, only seven were able to attend their event after one boy also qualified for the national event.
Afterward, the students visited with legion and auxiliary members about their experiences, according to the release.
