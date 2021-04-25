Bolivar T&F finds success at home meet

Goodman won the 200 dash in 28.17 seconds. Cora Stimpson won the 1,600 run in 5:30.57 seconds and the 3,200 run in 11:59.61 seconds.
Ally Foster won the 100 hurdles in 18.14, while Bolivar’s 4-x-400 relay of Sidney Batten, Ayden Spotila, Sierra Fox and Goodman won the event in 4:42.03.
Its 4-x-200 relay won the event in 1:54.53 seconds Foster, Batten, Mcclure and Goodman ran in the event.
Kaytee Taylor cleared 1.35 meters to win the high jump, while Goodman cleared 3.04 in the pole vault to take the win.
Girls coach Vicki Newcomb said she’s pleased with how the team competed.
“They are working hard and improving each day,” she said. “The group of seniors I have are very encouraging and this becomes contagious on the team.”
Goodman and Stimpson consistently battle for the highest point earner at each meet Bolivar attends, she said.
“I have been very impressed with the young girls including Aiden Spotilla, Julia Jump and Sidney Batten,” she said. “They all have a competitive spirit and will push hard to do well. This time of year we are feeling a bit beat up, but come May we will be rolling into peak season and will be ready to face the competition.”
Bolivar’s boys team saw Brett Pollock take the win in the 800 run in 2:00.55.
The Liberator 4-x-400 relay of Blake Goodman, Cale Thiessen, Pollock and Hunter Davis placed first in 3:39.37.
Bolivar’s 4-x-800 relay also won, finishing in 8:25.82.
Davis, Thiessen, Ethan Billingslea and Pollock ran the legs.
Anson Pulsipher claimed a pair of wins in field events, clearing 3.66 meters in the pole vault and throwing 45 meters to win the javelin event.
“On the bright side, the future looks real good for our team because the young kids are only going to get better,” Bayless said. “Also, I will say this over and over this year, it just feels so good to be back in track meets. I am very happy to see our kids gel and consistently improve as a team.”
