The mother of an 11-year-old girl who died in a May car crash in Greene County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Bolivar teenager and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
According to online court records, Clorissa S. Tilden of Reeds Spring filed the suit in Greene County Circuit Court last month.
The petition alleges Mikaila Koch, 18, who was driving a 2011 Dodge Durango on U.S. 65 in Springfield city limits on May 13, was negligent when she crashed into Tilden and her two daughters.
While traveling northbound between Division and Kearney streets, Koch rear-ended Tilden’s 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, causing her to leave the roadway and crash into a guardrail end with the passenger side front door, the petition says.
Tilden’s 11-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, suffered fatal injuries, and Tilden and another daughter riding in the back seat were also hurt.
Koch was negligent when she “allowed the front of her vehicle to come into contact” with Tilden’s car, the petition says, causing the 11-year-old’s death and “serious physical and mental injuries” to Tilden and her surviving daughter.
In November, the Bolivar teenager was also charged with class C felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and class D felony second-degree assault in Greene County Circuit Court as a result of the crash.
She pleaded not guilty in a Monday, Nov. 25, hearing.
The petition also alleges the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission was negligent due to the “unreasonable risk and danger posed by the defective nature of the guardrails” located at the crash site.
The guardrails were “improperly designed and failed to provide adequate protection” to Tilden and her two daughters, the petition says.
The petition says the commission had notice “of a dangerous condition involving the relevant portion of the guardrail” but failed to remedy the problem.
The highway commission is a six-member board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Sally Oxenhandler, MoDOT communications director, said via email the commission does not comment on pending litigation per policy.
The petition asks the court to enter judgments against both defendants in excess of $25,000.
