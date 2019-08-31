Bolivar woman charged for shooting gun in home

A domestic dispute in Bolivar escalated Monday night, ending with gunshots fired and a local woman arrested.
According to online court records, Kimberly Louise Boliver, 46, of Bolivar is charged with felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — discharge into a home, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — while intoxicated and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar officers responded to the 100 block of East Auburn Street at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, for a domestic disturbance.
When officers arrived on scene, the victim said Boliver “fired a pistol twice at him” following an argument, the statement said.
While the couple was lying next to each other and arguing in a bedroom, Boliver began striking the victim “with hammer fist strikes from his head to his torso,” the statement said.
When the victim rolled over and stood up from his side of the bed to get away from Boliver, “he heard a firearm discharge.”
As he ran down the hallway to get away, the victim said he heard another gunshot and “fled out the front door in an effort to escape,” the statement said.
When officers searched the home, they found a Glock G27 .40 caliber pistol, along with a bag of marijuana, on a bedroom table near Boliver’s side of the bed.
They also found two spent shell casings, one on the east side of the bedroom near where the victim had been standing and one between two upright pillows on the bed.
The statement said a bullet “passed completely through the wall and into the backyard,” in the direction of another residence in the area.
The victim told officers Boliver was intoxicated at the time of incident.
The statement said she “had difficulty following instructions while at the jail, slurred her speech, mumbled, was loud, vulgar and confrontational.”
Boliver also threatened an officer when he said he needed to use a gunshot residue kit on her hand, the statement said.
The felony complaint said Boliver — who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI in Greene County in 2014 and in Polk County in 2017 — is a persistent misdemeanor offender.
She’s being held on $100,000 bond with conditions and is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 4.
