A Bolivar woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Rt. D around 2 miles north of Bolivar just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Christina Hamby, 47, was headed north on the highway before turning left into a private driveway. Hamby’s 1995 GMC Sonoma was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Corey Barnes, 27, of Bolivar, the report stated.
Hamby suffered moderate injuries in the wreck, the report stated, and was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Barnes was uninjured, the report stated.
According to the report, both were wearing seat belts, and both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Cpl. J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck. He was assisted by Sgt. S.W. Long.
