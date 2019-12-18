Bolivar woman injured in wreck

A Bolivar woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Clinton County on Thursday evening, Dec. 12.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jessica Motley, 37, was northbound on Interstate 45, 4 miles north of Lathrop, in a GMC SUV.
The wreck occurred when Motley struck the rear of a 2013 Ford SUV driven by Megan Curtis, 32, of Winston, who was also driving northbound.
Motley went off the east side of the roadway and down an embankment. She then came back up the embankment and stopped on the shoulder’s roadway, the report said.
Motley suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.
Curtis was wearing a seat belt and was not reported as having suffered injuries, according to the report.
The GMC received moderate damage, and the Ford received minor damage, the report said.
Trooper B.R. Muck investigated the crash.
