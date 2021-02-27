Quenton Hoffman’s senior year at Bolivar High School gave the 2020 graduate experience both inside and outside the classroom.
Through BHS’ BoMO Works apprenticeships and internships program, Hoffman went to work for Westside Automotive in Bolivar in the fall of 2019 as an automotive technician specialist.
In the fall of 2020, he became the program’s first participant to complete the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Certificate.
According to a release from BoMO Works, Hoffman completed his competencies and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training, per the Department of Labor and Workforce Development's guidelines.
Afterward, he secured a job at Kraft in Springfield, the release stated.
Hoffman told the BH-FP his experiences through the program were crucial in helping him become the employee he is today.
“It was a pleasure to get the opportunity to experience real life events,” he said.
Working at Westside Automotive meant juggling multiple responsibilities, according to the release.
Students who wish to participate in BoMO Works apprenticeships or internships must maintain a 2.5 GPA, a 95% attendance rate, be 16 years of age and have reliable transportation, the release stated.
“Students are screened on this criteria and then applications are forwarded to the employer who makes the final decision on who to hire,” the release stated.
Hoffman described the job as a great experience.
“They taught me a lot about vehicles, the ins and outs and the goods and bads, and I appreciate everything they have told me and they have done,” he said.
According to the release, there are currently 16 apprentices working throughout the Bolivar community.
For more information regarding participation in this program, contact Betty Glasgow, BoMO Works apprenticeships and internships coordinator, at 326-5228, ext. 5117 or bglasgow@bolivarschools.org.
“Mrs. Glasgow definitely set the program up perfectly,” Hoffman said. “I would definitely suggest it for any high schooler.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.