It’s tricky work maintaining one of the oldest buildings in Bolivar.
The Polk County Courthouse was built in 1907, and preserving the distinctive structure that houses the county’s government and its center of justice takes vigilance, presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said.
According to the county’s 2021 budget, the commission approved $503,192.00 to its building and grounds line item this year.
That’s why, when the commission was presented with a way to help stave off moisture in the courthouse’s masonry, Hancock said his interest was piqued.
According to commission minutes from its Monday, Dec. 7, meeting, commissioners met with Don Brown and Michael Clancy, two representatives from Renodry, USA, a company specializing in protecting masonry from water effects.
The commissioners were told the work could cost around $12,500, he said.
Hancock said the representatives conducted a test on the masonry in the courthouse basement, finding moisture had compromised the stone.
“Every piece where the mortar is coming apart, it would have a high moisture reading,” Hancock said. “He told us, ‘You really have a salt problem.’”
Hancock said commissioners were told the company offers services that could reduce the moisture.
He said he was skeptical. But, after talking with officials in St. Clair County, where the company has also worked, he said he felt reassured.
“They are one year in,” Hancock said. “They recently did their one year inspection and every place that had high moisture, it was now lower. Since St. Clair County said it works, I think we’ll try it.”
In the Wednesday, Feb. 17, issue of the BH-FP, the commission put out a public notice, seeking sealed proposals from “qualified providers to provide the service of permanently freeing the Courthouse from rising damp (moisture) coming up the masonry walls under the foundation.”
On Monday, March 1, the commission voted unanimously to approve the company’s bid.
Clancy told the BH-FP the company would place a specialized antennae in a case in the basement within a week.
“It basically repels the water out of the masonry and breaks the bond it has with the wall,” he said.
It wouldn’t be the first major project commissioners have approved to keep the courthouse up to date.
In 2014, the county converted the courthouse to ground source, geothermal heating, excavating wells on the courthouse lawn.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the courthouse’ boiler system was 20 to 25 years old and electricity for the 16,800-square-foot structure cost the county about $20,800 a year.
The total project cost was estimated at about $1.38 million, while the county’s annual savings were projected to be $22,395 between utilities and operations and maintenance costs, the BH-FP previously reported.
The courthouse also received a new roof in 2004, which cost $185,000, the BH-FP previously reported.
Looking back at those projects, which preceded his time in office, Hancock said he feels this one could also have a big impact.
“We thought, ‘Well, $12,500 is cheap to be able to preserve and maintain the courthouse,” he said. “This is the bones of the building.”
