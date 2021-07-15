The Bolivar City Fire Department is the proud owner of a new trophy following the Bolivar Boots and Badges Blood drive, a friendly competition between members of the Bolivar City Fire and Bolivar Police departments hosted by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks on Thursday, July 1.
A news release said 81 total donors registered for the drive with 68 successful donations. During the event, 37 people marked their donations for the fire department and 28 dedicated donations to police.
