Several municipal posts will be on the upcoming April ballot. Terms are generally two years, unless otherwise noted.
- Aldrich: Two trustee posts on the village board will be open for election in April. Interested candidates should call Susan Buckner at 399-3687.
- No one has filed as of Monday, Jan. 6.
- Bolivar: Four aldermen seats — one from each ward — will be up for re-election in April. Declarations for candidacy can be filed during regular business hours at Bolivar City Hall, 345 S. Main Ave.
- As of Monday, all incumbents, including Justin Ballard in Ward 2, Ethel Mae Tennis in Ward 1, Steve Sagaser in Ward 3 and Alexis Neal in Ward 4, have filed.
- Fair Play: Two aldermen positions will be open for election this April. Declarations for Candidacy can be filed during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Fair Play City Hall.
- Larry Daniels has filed as of Monday.
- Flemington: Five seats on the village board of trustees are available. Two are one-year terms. Three are two-year terms.
- Updated information wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
- Halfway: Two trustee positions will be open on the Halfway Board of Trustees. Declarations for candidacy can be filed with Phil Matchell or Sharon Payne at 445-3172.
- Incumbent Mike Payne has filed.
- Humansville: Six posts will be open in the April election, including mayor and tax collector. Four aldermen seats — one-year and two-year northward alderman seats and one-year and two-year southward alderman — will be open for election. Candidates may file in the Humansville City Clerk’s office.
- As of Monday, incumbent Carl Long has filed for mayor.
- Morrisville: Two alderman-at-large seats and the mayor position will be open for election. All are two-year terms. Candidates may file with the city clerk or by calling 376-3500 or 425-5050.
- Incumbent alderman Dustin Kessler and Fred Pratte and incumbent mayor Dan Melilli have filed for reelection as of Monday.
- Pleasant Hope: Two alderman-at-large seats will be open for election in April. Candidates may file during regular business hours at Pleasant Hope City Hall.
- Tammy Hickman has filed, as well as incumbent Rodney Lee, as of Monday.
School boards
Several seats on Polk County’s six school boards will be on the April ballot. School board candidates must be 24, a U.S. citizen, a resident taxpayer of the district and a Missouri resident for one year at the time of the election, according to the Missouri School Boards’ Association. Elected board members will serve a three-year term, unless otherwise noted, and are required to complete 16 hours of orientation and training within one year of their election.
Interested candidates should contact their school district’s administrative office.
- Bolivar R-1: Three 3-year and one 1-year positions will be up for election.
- No one has filed as of Monday, Jan 6.
- Fair Play R-2: Three 3-year seats will be up for election.
- Jennifer Schwartz has filed as of Monday.
- Halfway R-3: Three 3-year positions will be up for election.
- As of Monday, incumbents Jeremy Sibley and Kenton Payne have filed.
- Humansville R-4: Three 3-year seats will be up for election.
- No one has filed as of Monday, Jan 6.
- Marion C. Early R-5: Three 3-year seats will be up for election.
- Ginger Bumgarner has filed as of Monday.
- Pleasant Hope R-6: Three 3-year seats will be up for election.
- As of Monday, Mitzi Kelly, Jacob Miller and incumbent Cherie Hobson have filed.
Other boards
The following additional boards and districts have published legal notices in the BH-FP announcing seats up for election in April.
- Walnut Grove Fire District: Candidates for a six-year seat may file at the district office, 540 N. Washington, Walnut Grove.
- Updated information wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
- Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District: Candidates may file for a six-year term at the fire station.
- Updated information wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
- Citizens Memorial Hospital District: One 6-year and one 2-year at-large director seats will be open. Candidates may file with Catherine Molder, assistant secretary to the board of directors, at CMH, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
- As of Monday, Jan. 6, both Jody Shellenhammer and incumbent Robin Sechler have filed for the six-year term. Incumbent Joan Woods filed for the two-year term.
- Polk County Health: Two 4-year and one unexpired 2-year trustee posts will be open. Candidates may file at the Polk County Health Center, 1317 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
- Mark Roberts and Jenni Williams have filed for the two open four-year terms as of Monday. Todd Earl has filed for the unexpired term he is currently filling.
- Blue Mound Special Road District: Candidates for a three-year commissioner post may file at the Polk County Clerk’s Office.
- No one has filed as of Monday, Jan 6.
- Central Polk County Fire Protection District: A six-year and an unexpired two-year term will be open. Candidates may file at the Polk County Clerk’s Office.
- Jim Welch has filed for the six-year term as of Monday. Kevin Hudson has filed for the two-year unexpired term.
- Bolivar Special Road District: Candidates for a three-year commissioner seat may file at the Polk County Clerk’s Office.
- No one has filed as of Monday, Jan 6.
- Prairie Heights Area Reorganized Common Sewer District: Candidates for a five-year trustee post may file at the Polk County Clerk’s Office.
- No one has filed as of Monday, Jan 6.
- Southwest Special Road District: Candidates for a three-year commissioner post may file at the Polk County Clerk’s Office.
- No one has filed as of Monday, Jan 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.